Western disturbance brings more showers to the Capital

Air quality improves to ‘satisfactory’ category

The Capital continued to receive showers on Sunday under the influence of an intense western disturbance, bringing 5.4 mm of rainfall during the day.

The overcast conditions kept the maximum temperature in the city at 15 degrees Celsius, which is four degrees below normal. The minimum temperature settled at 13.8 degrees Celsius, which is seven degrees warmer than normal.

The IMD has forecast clear skies on Monday and a gradual fall in the minimum temperature. The forecast reads “mainly clear sky with moderate fog in the morning. The maximum and minimum temperatures are likely to be around 17 and nine degrees respectively”.

On Saturday, the Capital recorded its highest rainfall in a day for January in 22 years. The region has been under the influence of two back-to-back western disturbances that have been active since January 5.

The air quality was in the “satisfactory” category with an average 24-hour AQI of 69. The AQI bulletin and forecast by the Ministry of Earth Sciences, Govt. of India, said good rainfall activity, relatively stronger winds and reduced vehicular emissions led to significant improvement in air quality.