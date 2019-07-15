West Delhi witnesses 4 cases of snatching in 2 days

Four women were targeted by bike-borne snatchers in four separate incidents reported in west Delhi on July 11 and 12.

On July 11, in two separate incidents, two women were targeted by snatchers riding black bikes in Rajouri garden and Moti Nagar.

Neha Jolly, a resident of Moti Nagar, was targeted just outside her house around 1.40 p.m.

“Someone slapped me on my neck very hard and moments later I realised my chain was gone. Another woman was targeted next to my house a day before,” said Ms. Jolly.

A First Information Report was registered at Moti Nagar police station.

On way to gym

Another woman, who was on her way to the gym, fell victim to snatching in Rajouri Garden. Neetu Mittal, a resident of Subhash Nagar, said in her police complaint that she was heading towards the gym on a rickshaw around 11.30 a.m.

As she was about to get off the rickshaw, two men on a black motorcycle came from behind and snatched her gold chain.

She made a PCR call and an FIR was registered.

On July 12, Priyanka Sethi, a resident of Mansarovar Garden, was going for a morning walk around 6.30 a.m. in Tanki Wala Park, when two men on a black bike — being driven on the wrong side — came towards her.

They snatched her gold chain and sped away.

She made a PCR call and registered an FIR at Kirti Nagar police station.

The last incident happened with Shreeshtha Goyal, a resident of Ramesh Nagar, who lives with her family and is doing research with SJ Hospital.

Her complaint states that at 6.45 a.m. on July 12 she was returning home after dropping her child off at a bus stop.

When she reached near her house, two men on a black motorcycle snatched her gold chain and fled.

FIRs lodged, probe on

A police officer said that they have registered FIRs in all of the cases and teams have been formed to nab the accused.