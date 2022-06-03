Weeks after clashes, Jahangirpuri residents continue to live in fear

Proclaimed offender notices on doors driving tenants out of the area, those staying on avoid venturing out

Residents of Jahangirpuri say they have been living in fear ever since violence broke out in the area over a month ago. | Photo Credit: SUSHIL KUMAR VERMA

Proclaimed offender notices on doors driving tenants out of the area, those staying on avoid venturing out

More than a month after violence rocked north-west Delhi’s Jahangirpuri, residents in the area continue to live in fear of being “rounded up” by the police “at odd hours”. Some of them are even contemplating vacating their houses and moving to a “safer place”.

‘Proclaimed offender’ (PO) notices stuck on the doors of many homes are a reminder of the ongoing investigation and sudden visits by police teams in search of answers and suspects. One such door opens into the house of Saripa Bibi, whose son, Salman, 20, has been declared a proclaimed offender in connection with the clashes witnessed in Jahangirpuri on April 16.

Ms. Saripa’s house is at the entrance of C-Block where the violence had erupted during a ‘Shobha Yatra’ on the occasion of Hanuman Jayanti.

‘Unnecessarily harassed’

“Even today, 5 to 6 policemen came in civilian clothes and asked me about my son. He is currently in Kolkata as he was during the riots. How can he be involved in the violence when he was not present in the city? Police land at my house every day, enquiring about my son. We are being unnecessarily harassed,” a visibly agitated Ms. Saripa told The Hindu.

She said her son, who works as a joyride operator, is innocent but not ready to return home fearing arrest.

Talking about the atmosphere of fear in the area since the clashes, she said, “Such [PO] notices have become very common here. Policemen come at odd hours and ask if the suspect is present at home or not. If the person is available, they take him to the police station. If not, they stick the notice on the door and keep visiting the house to question the family. The residents here are scared as the police are finding new persons to arrest every day,” Ms. Saripa said.

Delhi Police PRO Suman Nalwa, however, denied any incident of harassment of the residents. “Families are bound to be questioned about their kin who have been declared POs. No harassment is taking place as is being alleged.”

Sealing threat

Rahila Bibi, a neighbour of Ms. Saripa, has not seen her brother Javed, 34, in weeks now. A notice stuck on her door states that Javed is a proclaimed offender.

“The police said if Javed does not surrender, they will seal our house. How can they do that? My brother was not in Jahangirpuri when the riots broke out. He had no role in the violence, still the police want to arrest him. It is not fair to intimidate us like this. We don’t know where he [Javed] is currently but we know he is being targeted for being a Muslim,” Ms. Rahila said.

She said people are scared of coming out of their houses worried about similar police notice being put up outside their doors too. “Every day, I hear the news of some or the other person being arrested. In the evenings, residents mostly stay indoors, fearing police action.”

The atmosphere of fear is forcing the residents, mostly tenants, to vacate their flats and leave the area.

‘Image ruined’

“The riots ruined the image of this place. No one wants to stay here, let alone take a flat here on rent. Tenants think Jahangirpuri has become a crime-prone area and it is better to live elsewhere to stay out of police trouble. Currently, even those who have a past criminal record are being questioned and made an accused in the riots case,” a meat shop owner, requesting anonymity, said.

Asma Debi, who has been living in the area for more than three decades now, said even the market area isn’t as lively as it earlier used to be.

“Before the violence, the market used to be busy in the evenings, packed with customers and onlookers. Now most Muslim residents live in fear of being harassed by the police. Those from nearby areas also don’t frequent the market much,” Ms. Debi said.

DCP (North West) Usha Rangnani denied any instances of residents being harassed or unnecessarily interrogated. “A separate team of the Crime Branch is arresting accused persons and putting up PO notices outside houses as per the law. No police excess is taking place. The district police provide force to the team of Crime Branch whenever the need arises.”