Weekly markets open on trial basis with norms

One market a day per zone allowed

Weekly markets in various parts of Delhi that have been shut since the beginning of the lockdown reopened on a trial basis on Monday with strict norms for maintaining social distancing, following directions of the Delhi Disaster Management Authority last week.

In South Delhi, about 25 markets have been identified by the area municipal corporation to set up shop on different days of the week.

Only one weekly market per day per zone is being allowed till August 30. These include the ones at Nizamuddin, Bhogal, Kalkaji, Govindpuri, Sarita Vihar, Badarpur, Shiv Nagar, Tilak Nagar, Janakpuri, Hari Nagar, Khayala, Ashok Nagar among other places.

Similarly, markets in north and east Delhi have also been opened. Markets falling in containment zones, however, have not been given the permission to reopen. Among the markets that do open, strict compliance of standard operating measures and directions issued by the corporations and the government are to be followed.

A zonal official has been identified for each market. He is required to ensure strict compliance of DDMA directions, an SDMC order states. These include ensuring adequate distancing between vendors and buyers, face covering or mask is worn, proper marking for maintaining distance must be undertaken with a distance of at least six feet maintained between two stalls. If any case is reported in the market then the ill person is to be placed in a room or area where they are isolated from others. No instance of crowding or congregation should take place, spitting is to be strictly prohibited and proper demarcation of weekly market regarding starting point to ending point should be ensured.