Water supply to remain affected in parts of Delhi on Sunday: DJB

Water supply will remain affected in several parts of Delhi on Sunday due to Haryana releasing less water into the Yamuna and two canals, the Delhi Jal Board (DJB) said on Saturday.

The water level in the Wazirabad pond on Saturday stood at 667.3 feet as against the normal of 674.5 feet.

The DJB added that less water is being received from Haryana through the Carrier Lined Canal (CLC) and the Delhi Sub Branch (DSB), too.

Operations at the Wazirabad, Chandrawal and Okhla water treatment plants have been hit. Water supply will remain affected till the situation improves, it said, adding that water will be available at low pressure in north-east Delhi, west Delhi, north Delhi, central Delhi, south Delhi, including Delhi Cantonment, and New Delhi Municipal Council areas.

The utility had last week written a letter to the Haryana Irrigation Department, the fifth time this summer, asking it to release water from the Somb river — a tributary of the Yamuna. Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had also requested Haryana to release additional water into the Yamuna on humanitarian grounds.

Delhi requires around 1,200 MGD (million gallons per day) of water, while the DJB supplies around 950 MGD. Haryana supplies a total of 610 MGD of water a day to Delhi through the Yamuna (65 MGD) and two canals — CLC (368 MGD) and DSB (177 MGD).

CLC and the DSB are supplied water from Hathni Kund via Munak canal and Bhakra Beas Management Board.

Besides, Delhi receives 253 MGD from Uttar Pradesh through the Upper Ganga Canal and 90 MGD is drawn from ranney wells and tube wells installed across the city.