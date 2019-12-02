Delhi

Watch: Congress leader hails Priyanka Chopra instead of Priyanka Gandhi

A screengrab from the video

A screengrab from the video  

Former Delhi Congress MLA Surender Kumar on Sunday made a gaffe at a public meeting when he mixed up the names of Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and Bollywood actor Priyanka Chopra.

 

In the clipping by news agency ANI, the party leader can be seen and heard shouting slogans of ‘Priyanka Gandhi zindabad’, ‘Sonia Gandhi zindabad’, and ‘Rahul Gandhi zindabad’, to which the supporters respond enthusiastically.

However, in a faux pas, the sloganeer blurts out ‘Priyanka Chopra zindabad’.

Following this #PriyankaChopra trended with over 5,000 tweets on social media.

Later, the leader apologised for his mistake, according to sources.

Comments
