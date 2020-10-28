Waste-to-power plant unveiled in Ghazipur

It will generate 1,500 units of power

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday inaugurated a 15 tonnes per day waste-to-power plant at Ghazipur poultry market, which will produce electricity through bio-gasification of bio-degradable waste generated from the market.

With the establishment of more such waste-to-power plants, waste will not be disposed of in a landfill and will be recycled and used to generate electricity. It is only through this “judicious recycling” that Delhi can prosper, he said.

“I am glad that the waste-to-power plant is starting today [Tuesday]. The waste generated from the mandi will be used to create electricity,” he said.

“This is a small plant that will combust only 15 tonnes of waste to produce 1,500 units of electricity, however, many such small plants should be established across Delhi. With an existing big waste-to-power plant and the establishment of hundreds of such small plants, the waste should no longer be dumped on these garbage mountains,” he also said.

Mr. Kejriwal said waste should be recycled and turned into compost, used to generate electricity or in brick kilns. It was only through this judicious recycling that Delhi can prosper or these “mountains” of garbage will keep on increasing.

Deputy CM Manish Sisodia took the opportunity to attack the corporations stating that the responsibility of waste management lies with civic bodies but the effectiveness of their management system is questionable.

“The responsibility of the mandi waste management was of the civic body. But due to its failure, the mandi officials and the Delhi government took this responsibility upon themselves,” he alleged.