Wanted criminal lands in police net

A wanted criminal, involved in more than 32 cases of heinous crime, including charges of MCOCA has been arrested, the police said on Saturday. His accomplice was also arrested.
Deputy Commissioner of Police (Dwarka) Anto Alphonse said that the accused has been identified as Rishi Raj alias Lambu who had a bounty of ₹1 lakh on his arrest and his accomplice Love Tomar who had a reward of ₹25,000 on his arrest. The two were arrested on a tip-off on Friday.
The police said that the accused’s father was a farmer and he was also involved in agriculture. However, he fell in bad company and started keeping firearms. He was first arrested in 2004 in a theft case and then arrested several times in cases of robbery, attempt to murder, Arms Act, assault on police among others.
The police said that in 2019, he came in touch with one Naresh Shetty in Bhondsi jail and both planned to extort money from jewellers in Najafgarh and adjoining areas.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
To get full access, please subscribe.
Already have an account ? Sign in
Show Less Plan
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath