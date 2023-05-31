HamberMenu
Vijay Goel asks Delhi govt. to make its policy clear on stray dogs

Former Union Minister visits Rangpuri Basti where two siblings were mauled to death by dogs in March

May 31, 2023 01:04 am | Updated 01:05 am IST - New Delhi

The Hindu Bureau

Former Union Minister and BJP leader Vijay Goel on Tuesday visited the Rangpuri area of south-west Delhi’s Vasant Kunj, where two siblings died in stray dog attacks in March. Demanding that the government should provide compensation to the victim’s family, the BJP leader asked it to make its policy clear on stray dogs.

Mr. Goel, who has been running a campaign against the stray dog menace in the city, said that the government should fix accountability behind the death of two innocent children.

In March this year, two siblings – Anand, 7, who died on March 10, and Aditya, 5, who died on March 12, – were killed by stray dogs in a forest close to their slum cluster in Rangpuri Pahari basti. Mr. Goel met the mother of the two kids.

“Today the number of dogs has gone up to 8 lakh and every day, 2,000 cases of dog bites are being reported in Delhi,” he said after the visit.

The residents of the area have long been terrorised by about 50 dogs in the area and do not prefer to step out of their homes at odd hours.

In April, another boy, Sirajuddin, 14, was severely injured after a pack of dogs attacked him while he was going to get milk in the morning.

