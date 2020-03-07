Videograph post-mortem of victims: HC

The Delhi High Court directed all government hospitals to videograph the post-mortem of those killed during the communal violence in north-east Delhi last week.
A Bench of Justices Siddharth Mridul and I.S. Mehta asked authorities to collect and preserve DNA samples from all the bodies, and not to dispose of any unidentified body till March 11, the next date of hearing.
The High Court’s directions came while hearing a habeas corpus petition by a man seeking details of his brother-in-law who went missing during the riots. Twenty-five-year-old Hamza went missing on February 26 evening.
During the hearing, the police informed the court that Hamza’s body was recovered from a drain in Bhagirathi Vihar on March 2 and his autopsy would be conducted during the day at the RML Hospital. The court was also informed that after the autopsy, the body will be released to the family members.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.