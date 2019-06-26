Video of man doing stunt on ‘Delhi police’ vehicle goes viral

A Tik Tok video of a man performing a stunt in a vehicle marked ‘Delhi Police’ is going viral on social media.
In the video a man is seen performing a dangerous stunt in the vehicle that has a beacon light mounted on the top and ‘Delhi Police’ mentioned on the bonnet.
Police said that they had acknowledged the complaint raised on social media and were looking into the issue.
However, as per the registration number, the vehicle was found to be registered in the name of one J.P. Sharma.
“We are also going through the profile of the user who has uploaded the video on Tik Tok app to get more details in the matter,” said a police officer.
Madhur Verma, DCP (New Delhi) and PRO of Delhi police said that police was verifying the authenticity of the vehicle and trying to identify the man seen performing the stunt in the video. “We will take strict action in the matter,” he said.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
Please Email the Editor