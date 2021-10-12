Vaccination of inmates at shelter home: Supreme Court directs charitable trust to approach Ghaziabad District Magistrate

“We must make it clear that since we are not issuing notice at this stage, there is no material in regard to the veracity or authenticity of the information which has been provided in the writ petition,” the Bench said

The Supreme Court has asked a charitable trust to approach the District Magistrate with its plea seeking directions for the vaccination of 13 inmates, who do not possess Aadhaar cards, of a shelter home at Loni in Ghaziabad district.

A Bench of Justices D.Y. Chandrachud and B.V. Nagarathna asked the Collector to scrutinise the grievance of the petitioners and, if it is found to be genuine, to ensure that necessary steps are taken for vaccinating the inmates without their being required to travel.

“However, having regard to the nature of the grievance, the ends of justice would be served by permitting the petitioners to move the Collector and District Magistrate, Ghaziabad, together with a certified copy of this order,” the Bench said.

At the outset, the apex court made it clear that it was not inclined to issue notice at this stage as there is no material in regard to the veracity or authenticity of the information which has been provided in the writ petition.

The top court, in its October 8 order, said it had no occasion to verify the correctness of the grievance or to comment on any of the factual aspects which have been adverted to in the petition, including the legal status of the Home.

The apex court was hearing a plea filed by ‘Ek Ehsaas Foundation’ seeking directions for the vaccination of thirteen inmates of a shelter home maintained at Flat No 001, Plot No B-43, SLF, Ved Vihar, Loni, District Ghaziabad.

The petitioner stated it is a registered charitable trust and among its objects, it maintains a home for orphans, destitute widows, abandoned and aged persons in Ghaziabad.

The petitioner provides shelter to 13 inmates, some of them suffering dementia, some on wheelchair and others suffering from old age ailments.

The trust told the Bench that some of the inmates are stated to have Aadhaar cards and some were found abandoned in the street.

In this backdrop, the plea stated that while a Covid-19 vaccination camp was held, the officials informed the petitioners that they could contact the State government for remedial action.