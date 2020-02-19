‘V-C using Executive Council for his vendetta’

The JNU Teachers’ Association on Tuesday said that the university through its Executive Council meeting has decided to end the process of deducting a voluntary sum from the salaries of all teachers towards the subscription of JNUTA.

In a statement, the JNUTA said that it condemns Vice-Chancellor M. Jagadesh Kumar’s action of using the Executive Council as an instrument of his vendetta against the JNUTA.

“Instead of owning up responsibility for the horrendous violence JNU suffered under his charge, he [V-C] is compounding his gross dereliction of duty by launching a low level assault on the JNUTA and the constitutional right of teachers to form an association,” the JNUTA said.

By his decision to end what was a pure administrative arrangement — the process of the voluntary subscription of JNUTA members being automatically deducted from their salaries — he has only revealed that he treats the university as his private property, the teachers said.

The JNUTA said that the step of the V-C will only serve to increase the resolve of the teachers to fight and end his misrule.