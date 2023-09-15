HamberMenu
Uttarakhand government eyes massive inflow from global investor summit

The Chief Minister will hold roadshows in Ahmedabad, Chandigarh, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Chennai and Hyderabad to target local investors, said State Government officials during a curtain raiser for the investor’s summit in Delhi on Thursday

September 15, 2023 10:36 am | Updated 10:36 am IST - New Delhi

The Hindu Bureau
Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami while addressing the curtain raiser event, said the State Government is working to create a business friendly environment along with world-class infrastructure in Uttarakhand. File

Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami while addressing the curtain raiser event, said the State Government is working to create a business friendly environment along with world-class infrastructure in Uttarakhand. File | Photo Credit: PTI

New Delhi

The Uttarkhand Government is hoping to raise ₹25,000 crore from an investor summit to be held in December. The State is advertising cheap labour, low cost industrial electricity and land banks in the plains and hills. CM Pushkar Singh Dhami will also hold 12 domestic and 4 international road shows to lure investors to the hill state.

The Chief Minister will hold roadshows in Ahmedabad, Chandigarh, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Chennai and Hyderabad to target local investors, said State Government officials during a curtain raiser for the investor’s summit in Delhi on Thursday.

During the curtain raiser, ITC group proposed an investment of ₹5,000 crore in Uttarakhand. The government signed an MoU for investment of ₹1,000 crore with Mahindra Holidays and Resorts India Limited. The firm will establish 45 resorts in the State over the next three months. This will create employment opportunities for 1500 people. This is the largest investment by Mahindra Holidays & Resorts India Limited anywhere in the country. 

Another MoU of ₹1600 crore was signed with e-Kuber, during the curtain raiser.

Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami while addressing the curtain raiser event, said the State Government is working to create a business friendly environment along with world-class infrastructure in Uttarakhand. Special policies and attractive financial incentives are part of the plan to promote investment.

He added that a land bank of about 6000 acres is available in Uttarakhand for utilisation by industry.

