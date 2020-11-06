UPSC aspirant held for selling videos of private coaching centre

Accused used to sell them on discounted rates using online platforms: police

A 22-year-old civil services aspirant was arrested for allegedly downloading videos of a private coaching centre and selling them on discounted rates using online platforms, the police said on Thursday.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (North) Anto Alphonse said that the accused, identified as Priyadarshan Tiwari, studied from a reputed school and completed his graduation in BA Hons (political science). He is presently pursuing MA in political science.

The police said that a complaint was received from the coaching centre against unknown persons for allegedly running organised racket by copying data, downloading and extracting intellectual property.

Mobile app

The complainant said that due to the COVID-19 lockdown, he launched a mobile application for Android-operated mobile phones and tablets in May for providing coaching but in October, he came to know that videos which are uploaded on his mobile application were available on a YouTube channel ‘e-Learning’.

The complainant said that he himself enquired into the matter and contacted a person on iCloud ID, who allegedly tried to sell him videos of his own coaching classes at discounted rate which were only available on his mobile app.

Based on the complaint, a case was registered at Maurice Nagar police station and investigation was taken up.

Using technical investigation, user of the bank account in which the money was received by the accused was traced and he was arrested, the police said.

During interrogation, the accused disclosed that he opened his coaching institute in Mau, Uttar Pradesh by name of Vision Educare and shifted to Delhi where he wanted to open his own coaching centre and appear for UPSC. He came to know about various Telegram groups which are providing videos of coaching classes and since he wanted to prepare his own course, he contacted several persons on Telegram and purchased online application of ‘The Study by Manikant Singh’ in fake name Virat Tiwari, Mr. Alphonse said.

The police said he bought paid app, downloaded videos and shared them on Telegram and YouTube. He also collected videos of other coaching centres and sold them on discounted rates to civil service aspirants via Google Drive and YouTube.