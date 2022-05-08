Unpaid for 5 months, EMDC primary school teachers move Delhi HC

Demand transfer of EDMC’s primary schools to Delhi government for timely salaries and quality education

Over 5,000 teachers of 365 primary schools run by the East Delhi Municipal Corporation (EDMC) have moved the Delhi High Court over the non-payment of salaries since December 2021, demanding all the primary schools be handed over to the Delhi government.

In the petition, a group of teachers working in the primary schools said they are facing serious financial problems due to their salaries pending for the past five months. The teachers said they are unable to pay the school fees of their children, EMIs and bear other family expenses.

Filed through advocate Ashok Agarwal, the petition submitted that if the EDMC is unable to pay salary to its “hardworking” primary teachers, the best alternative would be to hand over all primary schools run by the EDMC to the Delhi government.

The plea said if these schools are transferred to Delhi government, it would ensure not only regular payment of salaries but also remarkable improvement in the standard of education.

At present, nearly one lakh students are studying in 365 EDMC primary schools.

The teachers said they have made several representations to the EDMC through their association for payment of the pending salaries but in vain.

The plea argued that that the primary schools being run by the EDMC are governed by the Right of Children to Free and Compulsory Education Act, 2009. It submitted that in terms of Section 7 of the RTE Act, 2009, it is the joint responsibility of the Central and State governments to provide funds for carrying out the provisions of the Act.

The plea is likely to come up for hearing this week.