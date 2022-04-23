Undertrial escapes from police custody at Karkardooma court

Efforts to nab the accused are underway

An undertrial prisoner escaped from the custody of a police constable at east Delhi’s Karkardooma court in Vishwas Nagar on Friday afternoon, the police said on Saturday.

DCP (Shahdara) R Sathiyasundaram said the prisoner, identified as Mohit, was produced at the Karkardooma Court for a case registered against him at GTB Enclave police station. Just after the production, he escaped from police custody around 1:20 p.m., he added.

According to police, Mohit escaped from the custody of a constable of the third battalion of Delhi police. Mohit is a resident of Bhadani village in Jhajjar district of Haryana.

The DCP said an FIR has been registered under appropriate sections at Farsh Bazar police station. Efforts to nab the accused are underway.