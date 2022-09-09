Delhi

Under-construction building collapses in Delhi's Azad market, 4 injured

Rescue operation on full swing at the Azad Market area, where a building collapsed injuring at least 4 persons in New Delhi on Friday, September 9, 2022.

Rescue operation on full swing at the Azad Market area, where a building collapsed injuring at least 4 persons in New Delhi on Friday, September 9, 2022. | Photo Credit: R.V. Moorthy

Four people were injured on Friday, September 9, 2022, when a four-storey under-construction building collapsed in north Delhi's Azad market, officials said.

According to the fire department, a call regarding the incident was received at 8.30 am.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (north) Sagar Singh Kalsi said the building may have collapsed due to overloading.

"Four people have been injured in the incident as of now. Prima facie, it appears that the building collapsed due to overload. No one was staying in it," he added.

The injured were hospitalised, Kalsi said.

Further details are awaited.


