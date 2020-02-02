Two youth drown in Bawana canal

Two youth drowned in a canal in outer Delhi’s Bawana, the police said on Saturday.

The victims have been identified as Raj Kumar (24) and Shiv Kumar (21), they said. A fire official said they received information about the incident on Friday night. The Fire Department, the Department of Delhi Disaster Management Authority and Boat Club started the rescue operation at 12.40 a.m. on Saturday.

The bodies were found and handed over to the police, the fire department said.