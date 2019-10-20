Two women held for threat calls to DCW chairperson

Two women have been arrested for allegedly making threatening calls to Delhi Commission for Women chief Swati Maliwal, the police said on Saturday.
The women from west Delhi are aged 35, they said. “In response to DCW chairperson’s complaint, the accused were identified during technical investigation,” an officer said.
Ms. Maliwal had submitted a complaint on September 20 stating she and her husband had received several threatening messages on WhatsApp and also the DCW’s helpline number 181. “The messages contain direct threats to kill and assault me and my family,” she wrote.
On September 26, she again wrote to the Commissioner of Police asking for action taken on the complaint. She alleged that no FIR was registered based on her complaint and no investigation was taken up.
However, the police had offered security to Ms. Maliwal, which she refused.
