Two Tihar jail inmates hurt after fight inside cell

This is the fourth such incident in Tihar this month

Two Tihar jail inmates were injured after they attacked each other with sharp edge objects inside the cell, said officials on Monday.

They said the incident took place on Saturday evening inside jail number 3 of Tihar prison.

After the attack, one inmate was sent to a nearby hospital where he is undergoing treatment. He is said to be stable, a jail official said.

This is the fourth such incident reported in Tihar jail this month.

On September 11, two inmates of Tihar jail number 3 were injured after a clash broke out between them. The inmates returned to the jail after treatment. The police had registered an attempt to murder case.

On September 12 and 13, two undertrial prisoners sustained injuries when they were attacked with sharp objects by fellow inmates in separate incidents.

On September 12, inmate Vikas Dhull was attacked by Vikas Chopra using a surgical blade.

A day later, undertrial prisoner, Vijay was attacked by fellow inmate Dinesh with a handmade sharp metal piece. He suffered injuries in the back and was shifted to DDU hospital.

An inmate identified as Ankit Gujjar was murdered inside the prison in August after which jail superintendent was booked along with other jail staff.