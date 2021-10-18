Two Thak-Thak gang members arrested

Two members of Thak-Thak gang, who were involved in more than 25 incidents of mobile, laptop and bag theft in the Capital, have been arrested, the Delhi Police Crime Branch said on Sunday.

According to JCP (Crime) Alok Kumar, the accused have been identified as Anthony (29) and Sahil (19). On interrogation, the duo allegedly confessed to have committed more than 25 incidents of mobile, laptop and bag theft from vehicles. The modus operandi is to distract the victim who is generally in a car, by claiming that there is something wrong with the tyre. Once the victim steps out of the vehicle, the accused steal the valuables and flee.

A senior government officer travelling with her minor son was targeted by two members of the gang in south Delhi’s Sangam Vihar on Saturday where they snatched her bag.