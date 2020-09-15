Two stabbed to death after fight in west Delhi

No arrests made so far, say police

Two persons were killed following a fight in west Delhi’s Khyala in the small hours of Monday, the police said.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (West) Deepak Purohit said the deceased have been identified as Rohit and Ashish. They both held criminal records.

The police said they received two PCR calls around 1 a.m. regarding quarrel in Ragubir Nagar JJ Colony. On reaching the spot, they were told that Rohithad an argument with a man named Naveen. Next, Naveen thrashed Rohit and left the spot.

Rohit then in a drunken state started looking for Naveen. A while later, Ashish — who Rohit knew because they lived in the same area — came to the spot with his friends Abhinav and Sahil. “When Ashish saw Rohit, he asked him his whereabouts following which the duo got into a fight. Next, Ashish and his friends left the spot,” Mr. Purohit said.

However, they returned a few minutes later and confronted Rohit, who was carrying a knife. The police said Rohit stabbed Ashish and Sahil.

The officer saidSahil then stabbed Rohit. At the time, Rohit’s mother Meena reached the spot and called the police. All three injured were rushed to hospital where Ashish and Rohit succumbed to injuries; Sahil sustained minor injuries. Mr. Purohit said a case under Section 302 (punishment for murder) of the IPC has been registered. Teams are looking for Abhinav to ascertain the sequence of events.