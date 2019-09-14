Two policemen thrash biker, suspended

Two policemen in Uttar Pradesh’s Siddharthnagar district were suspended on Friday after they were caught on camera thrashing and humiliating a biker allegedly over a traffic violation.

The footage of the incident was widely shared on social media, following which Sub-Inspector Virendra Singh and Head Constable Mahendra Prasad were suspended, police said.

The matter relates to the Sakarpar police outpost under Khesraha police station in the district, which borders Nepal.

In the video, shot on August 10, the two cops can be seen beating and hurling abuses at a youth, who was allegedly intoxicated.

While the S-I pinned him down by standing on his thighs and grabbing him by his neck, the head constable kicked the youth in the back many times. All this happened in full public view.