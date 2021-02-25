Two new Delhi HC judges take oath

Jasmeet Singh and Amit Bansal were sworn in as new judges of the Delhi High Court on Wednesday, taking the working strength of the court to 31 against a sanctioned strength of 60.
Delhi High Court Chief Justice D.N. Patel administered the oath to the new judges, who were appointed on February 22.
Specialisations
Justice Singh, who was a Central government standing counsel, has 27 years of experience, practising in the Delhi High Court and subordinate courts from 1992 onwards. He has been practising in constitutional, civil, labour, service and matrimonial matters, covering all branches of law. He has specialisation in service and civil law.
Justice Bansal specialises in education laws, arbitration laws, indirect taxes and service law.
He has served as a senior standing counsel of the Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs and as a standing counsel and legal advisor of the Central Board for Secondary Education (CBSE) and the National Testing Agency.
