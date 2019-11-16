Two men duped by fraudsters on the pretext of KYC update

Two Dwarka residents were allegedly duped by a gang of fraudsters on the pretext of updating their Know Your Customer (KYC) documents on an e-commerce payment system.

A 69-year-old former government employee from Dwarka, Atul Thakur, said he had on Wednesday received a call from a man stating that his KYC documents for Paytm need to be updated.

“I have been using Paytm for a year now and updating KYC documents seemed like a familiar process because they have to be submitted for bank accounts and other such applications as well. When I asked him about the procedure, he said he would explain it to me over the phone,” Mr. Thakur said.

The man had asked the victim to first transfer ₹1 from his bank account to his Paytm account, which he did. After this, he was told to download another application — Quick Support — to help him update the documents. “I downloaded the app. I suspect that the man could remotely access my phone. He then asked me to add another bank account and make another transaction of ₹1,” Mr. Thakur said.

Within a few minutes, the complainant received a message that ₹49,000 had been added to his Patym wallet from his bank account. Next, he received messages stating that in three transactions — ₹20,000, ₹20,000 and ₹9,400 — the money had gone from his Paytm wallet to his Paytm bank account. The money was then transferred in two transactions of ₹24,500 and ₹25,000 to two different accounts, which were not operated by the victim.

Mr. Thakur then immediately called Paytm customer care and reported the matter. He said he has not heard from them after they gave him a complaint number. He then reported the matter to the police after which a case was registered on charges of cheating in Dwarka North police station.

Duped of over ₹2lakh

With a similar complaint, Abhinav Pandey from Golf Links Residence in Dwarka Sector 23, approached the police stating that he had been cheated of ₹2,46,797.

A senior officer said teams are working to identify the accused.

Sources said it is suspected that the gang has targeted several others using the same modus operandi.