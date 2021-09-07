Two men arrested for killing man in Rohini

Two minors apprehended in connection with case

Two persons have been arrested and two minors apprehended for allegedly shooting a man dead in Rohini’s Kanjhawala, the police said on Monday.

DCP (Rohini) Pranav Tayal said the accused have been identified as Aman Dabas (27) and Rahul (23). On August 30, a firing incident was reported. The victim Sagar told the police that when he was standing near his house when four persons came on two bikes and fired at him. He died during treatment on September 5. During the probe, CCTV footage was obtained and analysed in which Rahul and Aman were identified.

It was further revealed that they were regularly in touch with a bad character of the area identified as Mohit alias Chachad and Mohit alias Golu, both in jail.