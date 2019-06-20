Two members of Bachhan gang held

The Delhi Police has arrested two members of the ‘Bachhan gang’ for robbing people in the national capital, officials said on Wednesday. The police said that the arrested persons were involved in more than 100 snatching cases reported across the city.

The accused have been identified as Rohit and Rahul, both aged 22 and residents of Delhi’s Sultanpuri. They have confessed to their involvement in more than 100 incidents of mobile and purse snatching in Outer, Rohini, North-West, and West districts, the police said.

The ‘Bachhan gang’ comprises vehicle thieves and mobile snatchers who are active on the outskirts of the city. The gang targets people when they are alone, at isolated places. It selects unemployed youth as its members.

The police got a tip-off that members of the ‘Bachhan gang’ would arrive at Sultanpuri bus terminal with stolen motorcycles and snatched mobile phones to sell those. The police laid a trap near the bus terminal and the two members of the gang were held. Ten two-wheelers and three snatched mobile phones were recovered from them. The police said that a total of 12 FIRs were lodged at various police stations in connection with the theft and snatching of the items that were recovered.