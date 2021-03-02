Two killed in separate incidents in outer Delhi

Two men were killed on Monday in separate incidents of firing over personal enmity in west Delhi’s Nangloi, the police said.
The police said that on Monday, one Mohammad Ikram alias Arif shot Zakir (42). Ikram was an accused in a murder case and was out on parole.
“Enraged by this, one Raees, Zakir’s accomplice, along with Mohbin and one unknown accused shot Saleem Qureshi, the brother-in-law of Ikram. Zakir and Qureshi were brought dead at Sanjay Gandhi Hospital,” Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (Outer) Sudhanshu Dhama said.
Raees fired at the highway patrolling staffers while fleeing from the spot, however, he was nabbed, Mr. Dhama said.
One pistol, one magazine and two live cartridges were seized from the possession of Raees. All were associated with the business of meat supply, the police said.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Support Quality Journalism.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper, crossword and print.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath