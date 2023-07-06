Two Kerala residents caught with ₹86 lakh in cash, being interrogated in suspected terror funding case

July 06, 2023 01:34 am | Updated 01:34 am IST - New Delhi

Two Kerala residents, who were caught with ₹86 lakh in cash, are being interrogated by the Income Tax Department and the Delhi Police’s Special Cell in a suspected case of terror funding, a senior police officer said.

According to the police, the two, who live in Kerala’s Kozhikode district, were intercepted on Tuesday while they were travelling on a scooter near Matka Peer on Mathura Road around 7.45 p.m.

“Cash amounting to ₹85.87 lakh was found packed in their shoulder bags in bundles of ₹500 notes,” Hemant Tiwari, Additional DCP (New Delhi) said.

Mr. Tiwari added, “The two could not give any satisfactory reply about the source of cash.”

“We have not arrested them yet. The two are currently being interrogated by the I.T. Department and the Special Cell,” he said.