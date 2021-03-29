Delhi

Two injured in road accident in Jyoti Nagar

Two persons sustained injuries in a road accident, which involved a Delhi Transport Corporation bus and a motorcycle in north-east Delhi’s Jyoti Nagar area, the police said on Sunday.

The incident happened on Saturday night, the police added.

The persons, who sustained injuries, were riding the two-wheeler, a senior police officer said, adding that they were admitted to Guru Teg Bahadur Hospital in the Capital.

A first information report has been registered in connection with the incident, the senior police officer said.

Driver apprehended

The officer added that the DTC bus has been seized and the driver has been apprehended.

