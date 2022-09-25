Two incidents of assault reported in south Delhi club

Owner, bouncers of the same club have been previously booked in similar cases

Two incidents of quarrel and assault were reported from a club in south Delhi’s South Extension, the police said on Saturday.

In the first incident on Saturday at 12.02 a.m., a complainant reported that the club’s bouncers were denying entry after which a quarrel broke out. When the police reached the spot, the bouncers tried to stop them too. Seven people were detained, the police said.

In the second incident that happened on September 18, a woman was assaulted and her clothes torn off by the bouncers and the manager of the same club.

On enquiry, the woman said that she had come to the club with her friends for a party. They too had an argument over entry to the club with the bouncers after which the latter misbehaved and thrashed her and her friends.

A case under IPC sections 323, 353 (A), 354 (B), 509 and 34 was registered and investigation was taken up.

During the course of investigation, CCTV cameras were analysed. The complainant’s statement under Section 164 CrPC was also recorded at the Saket Court Complex.

A senior police officer said that in 2019, an FIR was registered under IPC and the the Delhi Excise Act against the bar owner, his son and other staff of the same club.

They had allegedly assaulted excise officials who had come to the club. The club owner, his son and the staff were chargesheeted in the said case, DCP (South) Chandan Chowdhury said, adding that an inquiry is being done into the allegations being made by the club owner as well.