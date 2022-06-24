Two held for stealing parts from mobile towers

Duo used to steal parts by misleading owners of houses with mobile towers

Two men, including a former employee of a telecom company, have been arrested for stealing parts from a mobile tower installed at a house in north Delhi’s Aruna Nagar, the police said on Friday.

DCP (North) Sagar Singh Kalsi said the two accused have been identified as Deepak, 23, and Dhanpal, 22. Both are residents of Sant Nagar in Burari.

A case was registered at Civil Lines police station on June 14 regarding the theft of a baseband from a mobile tower, the police said. Based on CCTV footage and a tipoff, the police zeroed in on the two accused and arrested them on Thursday.

According to police, Deepak was employed by a telecom firm in 2017, where his job was to repair mobile towers. He lost the job after meeting with an accident three months ago. Deepak’s father was not fit enough to work as he too had met with an accident sometime back. So, to overcome his financial hardships, Deepak planned to steal plates from mobile towers as he knew of shops that bought stolen plates.

Thereafter, Deepak and Dhanpal hatched a plan. They would track houses with mobile towers and try getting access to the towers by misleading the house owners over required repairs and maintenance, the police said.

The duo were involved in nine other cases conducted using the same modus operandi, the police said.