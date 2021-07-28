Two held for selling duplicate automobile oil

A 36-year-old businessman and his accomplice were allegedly arrested from Outer Delhi’s Mundka for selling duplicate engine oil, the police said on Tuesday.

The accused identified as Vishi used to sell oil to Delhi-based factories manufacturing transformers. However, due to the COVID-19-induced lockdown, he incurred losses, the police said.

They said that to make up for the losses, he started selling duplicate products of Castrol, an automotive and industrial lubricant manufacturing company, through which he earned handsome profits.

The businessman’s accomplice — Kishore Kumar Singh, who is also arrested in the case, used to help him by printing duplicate stickers of the original products.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Outer) Parvinder Singh said that an enquiry was conducted when the authorised representative of Castrol India Limited reported the matter and alleged that counterfeit and duplicate products of Castrol were being sold at a premises in Mundka’s Swarn Park.

Based on the complaint, the counterfeit, duplicate goods of Castrol were seized in large quantities. Both the accused were arrested in the case, the officer said.

Printed duplicate stickers and equipment used for printing and packaging materials were recovered from Singh. He told the police that he used to scan the logo of Castrol from the Internet and provided the same to Vishi on a payment basis, the DCP said.

The police claimed to have recovered 820 bottles of oil and 18,667 duplicate stickers from Vishi's premises. Further investigation is being carried out to ascertain the source of oil.