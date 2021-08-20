Two held for raping woman

Two persons have been arrested for allegedly raping a 22-year-old woman in north-east Delhi’s Shastri Nagar, the police said on Thursday.

A senior officer said the accused have been identified as Nitin and Rohit — both residents of Noida. The victim is also a resident of Noida.

The police said a call was received at 4 p.m. on August 16 on the women’s helpline number wherein the caller stated that she was raped by two men. She told the police that the duo brought her to Delhi in a car from Noida on the pretext of helping her with a job and raped her, and dumped her at Dharampura junction. Her medical examination has been conducted.

The victim said she and Rohit were known to each other. The victim gave the police the registration number of the vehicle. Next, the accused were held.

A case under Section 376D (punishment for gang rape) of the Indian Penal Code has been registered against the accused.