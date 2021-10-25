Two days after minor’s rape, 20-year-old man arrested in Haryana

Accused was previously involved in another case of rape: police

Two days after a seven-year-old girl was allegedly sexually assaulted in central Delhi’s Ranjit Nagar, the Delhi police on Sunday arrested a 20-year-old man in Haryana in connection with the incident.

The accused has been identified as Dinesh Shah, a resident of Raghubir Nagar. After the incident of rape was reported on Friday, a case under the relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code and the POCSO Act was registered at Ranjit Nagar police station and a police team was constituted.

DCP (Central) Shweta Chauhan said that the police checked footage from around 800 CCTV cameras and zeroed in on the suspect. “It was found that the suspect was neither related to the victim nor he was a resident of the area. The police even did not have his mobile number,” she said.

With the help of dossiers, local sources and technical surveillance, the suspect was identified by the police team. The DCP also said that another team of the Central District found out that the accused had been arrested in another case of rape. He was on an interim bail in that case.

After raids were conducted at all the possible hideouts of the accused, Mr. Shah tried to flee but the police tracked him till Rohtak district in Haryana where he was eventually nabbed, Ms. Chauhan said.

In a CCTV footage, the girl could be seen crossing the street alone, but a little while later, the accused could be seen walking with her and talking to the child. After the girl went home and narrated the incident to her mother, the latter approached the police. The girl, who was admitted to a hospital, is now stable.