Two booked for duping businessman

Accused took ₹25L on pretext of awarding work at Jewar airport

Two persons have been booked for duping a businessman of ₹25 lakh on pretext of getting him project work at Jewar airport, the police said on Monday.

The victim has been identified as Pratap Singh, owner of Proprietor of Pratap Builders.

He told the police that Karan Kumar and Sujit Kumar Mishra introduced themselves as YEIDA employees and also called him from office landline of the authority. They offered a work order of earth filling at Jewar Airport in U.P.

Next, Kumar and Mishra took ₹25 lakh from Mr. Singh as security money to be taken to the Zurich office in order to obtain the welcome letter and the work order in favour of his firm on February 9 at Hotel Taj Palace in New Delhi.

“We paid the amount by withdrawing cash from my personal bank accounts. We received a mail as well as a message on the same day at 6 p.m., claiming welcome of our firm. However, since the email ID did not seem to be genuine, we got worried and later got to know that it was fake,” Mr. Singh said.

He also mentioned that he came to know that every claim — regarding interactions with company officials that the duo made — were untrue.

The duo had also taken a phone worth ₹55,000 under the pretense of giving it to some official in the Home Ministry as gift.

An FIR has been registered under relevant sections and probe is under way, the police said.