Two arrested in Noida with 960 e-cigarettes, 3 kg of cannabis meant for supply in Delhi

February 25, 2024 04:15 am | Updated 04:15 am IST - New Delhi

Two men have been arrested for transporting e-cigarettes sourced from Nepal for supply in Delhi, the police said on Saturday, adding that over 950 units of the banned item along with 3 kg of illegaly cannabis has been seized from the accused.

The accused have been identified as Tasleem, 45, and Ahmed, 31, both residents of Udham Singh Nagar in Uttarakhand while the car they used has been impounded, the police added.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Noida) Vidya Sagar Mishra said a team on Friday arrested the duo near Sector 42 after being tipped off about their arrival.

A senior officer said a total of 960 IGET Star L7000 disposable vapes were confiscated from the accused, adding that the accused admitted to trying to sell these e-cigarettes in Delhi’s Rohini and nearby areas.

They also revealed to have procured the cannabis from Uttarakhand and the e-cigarettes from an international supplier in the State’s Khatima district near the Nepal border, the officer added.

Assistant Commissioner of Police (Noida) Rajneesh Verma said, “The e-cigarettes seized are made in China and sourced from Nepal by the accused duo. The total value of the items in black market is estimated worth around ₹45-50 lakh.”

An FIR has been lodged at the Sector 39 police station under sections of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, the Cigarettes and Other Tobacco Products Act, along with other provisions of the law, the police said.