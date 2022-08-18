Two arrested for selling fake driving licences in Delhi

More arrests to follow, say police

More arrests to follow, say police

Two men were arrested on Wednesday for selling fake driving licences from north-west Delhi’s Jahangirpuri area, the police said on Thursday. A total of 20 licences have been recovered.

The accused have been identified as Shahid, 23 and Bhure, 30, the police said.

A trap was laid in a JJ colony of Jahangirpuri following a tip-off that Shahid was actively involved in obtaining fake driving licences in exchange of money, the police said. An FIR under Sections 420 (cheating), 468 (forgery for cheating) and 120B (criminal conspiracy) of the IPC has been registered.

During sustained interrogation, Shahid revealed that Bhura, a tea shop owner in Transport Nagar too was involved. in the racket Bhura acted as a mediator between the clients and Shahid, the police said. He was nabbed after a raid.

DCP (Crime) Vichitra Veer said the victims approached the accused based on references. They charged over ₹3,000 to ₹5,000 to create a fake licence depending on the demands. “More people are involved in the racket and the investigation is under way,” the DCP said, adding that more arrests will be made.