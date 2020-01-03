Two arrested for Seelampur violence get bail

A Delhi court has granted bail to two persons arrested for their involvement in Seelampur protests noting that there was nothing on record to show that they were a part of any violent mob.

The police had charged the two persons under various Sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), including 307 (attempt to murder), and Sections 3 and 4 of the Prevention of Damage to Public Property Act, 1984.

Judge Gurdeep Singh, while granting bail to both applicants, said, “Firstly, as regards to offence under Section 307 IPC, as per IO [Investigating Officer] injuries sustained by the police are simple in nature”.

Self-made video

The judge noted that the accused Sajid Ali was seen in the video footage made by himself, marching along with other participants and not seen pelting stone or setting public toilet on fire.

“Further there is no eyewitness to the effect that he [Ali] is part of the violent mob who pelted stones, set public toilet on fire and broke the window of the car,”.

In the case of accused Daniyal, the court said he is also not seen in the video pelting stone or setting public toilet on fire. Also, there is no eyewitness.

“Therefore in the totality of the facts and circumstances of the case and keeping in view the period of custody and his role, I am of the opinion that he is also entitled to bail,” the court said.

As a condition of bail, the court said the duo should make themselves available for interrogation by a police officer as and when required and to report to the IO or Station House Officer (SHO) concerned on every 15 days for a period of six months regarding their activities.

Police’s contention

According to the police, they arrested Daniyal from the spot where the protesting mob had turned violent. Accused Ali was apprehended based on a secret information. A mobile phone recovered from Ali shows him shooting self-video, they said.