Two arrested for robbing man after drugging him

A 50-year-old man was allegedly drugged and robbed by two persons in north Delhi’s Civil Lines area, police said on Friday, adding that the accused have been arrested.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (North) Sagar Singh Kalsi said that the accused have been identified as Mohammed Arif alias Pappu, 38, and Aarif Khan alias Golu, 25.

Police said that the incident happened around 6 p.m. on September 12. The complainant Vikas Sethi, a resident of GTB Nagar, stopped his scooty near Kashmere Gate metro station as he had to attend a call. A man approached him and convinced him to give a lift till Bara Hindu Rao Hospital. When the two reached near the scooty, an accomplice of the man was waiting. The two drugged the victim.

When he gained consciousness, he found his debit card, two rings, mobile phone and money missing. A case was registered and investigation taken up. It was also revealed that ₹1 lakh was withdrawn from the debit card.

During investigation, police scanned over 100 CCTV cameras and spotted the accused. Their photos were also shown to informers. An informer then told the police that the two were in Sultanpuri after which they were arrested. Both the accused have previous criminal history.