Two arrested for possessing heroin worth ₹40 crore

Several Nigerian nationals were part of the international drugs syndicate

Several Nigerian nationals were part of the international drugs syndicate

The Delhi police on Tuesday said it has arrested two drug peddlers, including a Nigerian and seized heroin weighing 6.2 kg and worth ₹40 crore in the international market.

According to DCP (North) Sagar Singh Kalsi, the accused have been identified as Rakesh Kumar alias Rocky, 37, and a Nigerian national Obumuneme Nwachukwu, 47.

The police said after they received a tip-off that an international drugs syndicate was being run in Delhi by people of Nigerian origin with other Indian members of the syndicate, the police mounted surveillance on the activities of these drug suppliers and identified some members of the syndicate.

On May 12, they received information that Kumar would arrive at Mukarba Chowk Bus Stand at G.T Karnal Road on the intervening night of May 12 and 13 and that he would head to Ludhiana in Punjab for supplying the drugs. Subsequently, a trap was laid near the bus stop and around 11.40 p.m., Kumar was nabbed by the police team and heroin weighing 4 kg was seized from him.

According to the police, Kumar told them that he had received the supply of recovered heroin from Nwachukwu and added that the latter used to receive drug consignments from other Nigerians staying in West Delhi’s Uttam Nagar. He also disclosed that he used to further supply the heroin in Punjab as per Nwachukwu’s directions.

Based on Kumar’s leads, Nwachukwu was arrested from his rented house in Uttam Nagar and heroin weighing 2.2 kg was recovered from him, the police said.