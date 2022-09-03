Tuition teacher booked for thrashing minors in Delhi

Teacher arrested, DCW seeks action taken report from police

A tuition teacher was arrested for allegedly beating two minor sisters for not completing their homework in north-west Delhi’s Bhalswa Dairy area, the police said on Friday.

Information was received at the Bhalswa Dairy police station on Wednesday regarding the incident, a senior police officer said.

The complainant, the father of the girls, told the police that there were bruise marks on the bodies of his daughters, aged six and eight, as they returned home from their tuition classes. The victims’ father told Delhi Commission For Women (DCW) that his daughters were crying profusely and that one of his daughters fell unconscious after returning home.

The daughters said that they had been beaten by their tuition teacher. Medical examinations of the victims were conducted and based on the statement of the complainant, a case was registered and Kuldeep was arrested on Wednesday, the senior officer said. An FIR under Sections 323 and 341 of the IPC and 23 of the JJ Act has been registered, the police said.

Reacting to this incident, DCW chief Swati Maliwal on Friday said in a tweet, “Little girls were locked in a room and brutally beaten up by their tuition teacher for not doing their homework. The scars on the girls’ bodies are heart-rending. I am issuing a notice to Delhi Police. The teacher should be arrested.”

The DCW has sought a copy of the FIR registered in the matter along with a detailed action taken report by September 6.