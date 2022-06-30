Tripura MLA booked for molesting student

Former Tribal Welfare Minister was detained and later released

Tripura MLA and former Tribal Welfare Minister Mevar Kumar Jamatia has been accused of molesting a woman at Tripura Bhawan here, officers said on Wednesday.

Mr. Jamatia was detained by the police in connection with the incident and later released, officers said.

Police said that Mr. Jamatia has been sent a notice and has been booked under the IPC Section pertaining to sexual harassment. According to the police, the incident took place on Tuesday and the woman, a student at Tripura Bhawan, alleged that she had been molested by the MLA at the Bhawan. Following this, Mr. Jamatia was detained by the police for questioning and later released.

A first information report (FIR) was lodged against Mr. Jamatia under IPC Sections 354 (assault on woman with intent to outrage her modesty) and 354A (sexual harassment).

"The complaint is of molestation at Tripura Bhawan. A call was made at around 2.35 a.m. by the complainant. We served a notice under Section 41A (appearance before police officer) CrPC to the accused," Deputy Commissioner of Police, New Delhi, Amrutha Guguloth said.

A senior staffer of Tripura Bhawan has also written to the Government of Tripura, seeking appropriate action in the matter.

The letter reads: “It is to inform that a team of Delhi Police had visited Tripura Bhawan twice yesterday night and met the victim, a student staying in Tripura Bhawan temporarily. They recorded her statement regarding her complaint against Mevar Kr Jamatia, MLA. The police team visited again in early morning and took both the victim and Jamatia to the police station.”