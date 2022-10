Tribunal's role to adjudicate substantial questions of environment, not to test devices of commercial enterprises: NGT

The tribunal was hearing a plea filed seeking a direction to monitor and test efficiency of a device invented by him to control air pollution

For cleaner air: A man walking past air purification devices installed at the ITO crossing in Delhi. Image for representational purposes only. | Photo Credit: Sandeep Saxena

The National Green Tribunal has refused to entertain a plea seeking a direction to monitor and test the efficiency of a device to control air pollution.

A Bench headed by NGT Chairperson Justice A. K. Goel said the role of the Tribunal is to adjudicate on substantial questions of environment and not to test devices of commercial enterprises.

"According to the applicant, he is an expert on the subject of control of air pollution and has invented a device to control air pollution. He has accordingly sought a direction to monitor and test efficiency of devices of the applicant.

"We are unable to entertain such an application. Role of the Tribunal is to adjudicate on substantial questions of environment and not to test devices of commercial enterprises," the Bench also comprising Justice Sudhir Agarwal said.

The tribunal was hearing a plea filed by Mirza Mohammad Arif seeking a direction to monitor and test the efficiency of a device invented by him to control air pollution.

It also sought directions from the National Physical Laboratory-Council of Scientific and Industrial Research to monitor and test the efficiency of the device.