Tribunal seeks report on augmenting forest dept.

Following a plea seeking enhancement of staff and infrastructure in the Delhi government’s forest department, the National Green Tribunal (NGT) was informed that while “certain steps” have been taken, other measures were delayed due to the lockdown.

Taking note of a June 17 report furnished by the department, a Bench headed by NGT Chairperson Justice Adarsh Kumar Goel observed, “A report has been filed by the Principal Chief Conservator of Forests (PCCF) mentioning that while certain steps have been taken, further steps have been delayed on account of lockdown. The applicant has filed objections to the compliance report.”

Time till Dec. 15

Directing the PCCF to file another report by December 15, the Bench said: “Without going into rival contentions whether delay is justified, let a further action taken report be filed before the next date by the PCCF, Delhi.”

The directions came on a plea moved by petitioner Aditya N. Prasad, who was seeking enhancement of strength and infrastructure in the forest department.

The plea had contended that there was “massive deficiencies of resources” in the department. Earlier, the Delhi government had informed the NGT that the staff strength was increased from 108 to 398.