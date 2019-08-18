Travel agency told to pay over ₹1 lakh to client

A district consumer disputes redressal forum here has directed travel agency Thomas Cook to compensate a complainant by paying over ₹1 lakh after it was alleged that the agency charged an extra amount for rescheduling a trip. Observing that the additional amount of ₹1.34 lakh charged by the agency was “uncalled for”, the consumer panel observed, “The travel agency has not placed any document to show that the booking of hotel premises and other tour facility abroad in the name of the complainant had been arranged.”

“Further, the travel agency has not placed on record the itinerary and the air tickets and onus to prove the same was on the agency,” the Bench added.

The directions came when the panel was hearing a complaint moved by a city resident who stated that despite paying ₹3.17 lakh for a trip to Europe, the agency demanded an extra charge following delay in the issuance of visa.

“From the facts it is clear that the agency was well aware about the procedure and the time period consumed for issuance of visa...the commencement of the tour by the complainant was not feasible for want of Schengen visa and the agency ought to have conveyed the complainant for rescheduling of the tour well in advance,” the Bench observed.

Directing the tour operator to pay 70% of the extra charge paid by the complainant, the consumer panel also directed compensation of ₹12,000 to be paid to the complainant.