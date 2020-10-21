Transport body warns govt. over ‘Chartr’ app directive

The Delhi Parivahan Mazdoor Sangh on Tuesday warned of a protest against the Delhi Transport Corporation’s (DTC) decision to restrict deployment only to conductors with the ‘Chartr’ app on their phones.

The app is utilised to provide e-ticketing services and, according to a recent circular, has been made a mandatory requirement for deployment of conductors aboard DTC buses, it claims.

“The management believes that contract employees who earn around ₹12,000 to ₹14,000 per month can afford expensive phones and pay for mobile data which is not feasible,” Kailash Chand Malik, general secretary of the Delhi Parivahan Mazdoor Sangh, said.

“The government should either make these arrangements for us or withdraw this directive. If the issue is not addressed we will launch a protest against it,” he said.