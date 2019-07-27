Trainer held for shooting at owner of gym

A day after a 45-year-old gym owner was allegedly shot at in north Delhi’s Civil Lines, the police on Friday arrested a gym trainer who was recently fired by the victim. The accused was allegedly let go from his job for public display of affection with a female gym trainer inside the health club.

Victim Rahul Gupta was shot at outside his gym on Thursday morning.

“After scanning the CCTV footage of the area, we zeroed in on Lalit Kumar, a gym trainer who had been fired from his job a few days back,” said DCP (North) Nupur Prasad. Lalit was questioned and he said he was friends with a female trainer in the gym, but the owner used to object to the public display of affection between them in the gym, said the police.

“After giving several warnings to no avail, Rahul fired Lalit,” an officer said.

Lalit had held a grudge against Rahul and arranged for a pistol and taken the help of a minor friend.“Lalit arrived outside the gym on a scooty driven by the minor. Lalit fired at Rahul and fled. The accused is married and has two children,” said the officer, adding: “We have recovered the pistol, scooty and helmets. The minor has also been apprehended.”