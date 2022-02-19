Top news developments from Delhi for today

Here are the key news developments from Delhi on February 19, 2022

Prime Minister Narendra Modi meets with prominent Sikh personalities at his residence in New Delhi, Friday, Feb 18, 2022. | Photo Credit: PTI

1. Briefing on India-UAE trade deal

India and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) signed a bilateral “comprehensive” trade pact on Friday. Announcing the Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA), the biggest trade pact of the last seven years, Prime Minister Narendra Modi welcomed investment from the Gulf country into Jammu and Kashmir and said the initiative would open new routes for regional trade and connectivity and advance “collective interests” of India, Israel, the UAE and the United States.

2. PM Narendra Modi will meet a delegation of Sikhs and Hindus from Afghanistan.

3. The first three MH-60R Multi-Role Helicopters contracted by the Navy are scheduled to arrive in India in mid-July and are likely to be based in Kochi, defence officials said. This will be the first major induction of helicopters by the Navy in decades, while other major inductions lined up are delayed.

4. The rift between allies BJP and NPP in Manipur has become official with party chief and Meghalaya CM Conrad Sangma lashing out at the saffron party while campaigning in Manipur.

5. An advocate committee appointed by Orissa High Court is likely to visit Dhinkia village where villagers are opposed to setting up of mega steel plant in their vicinity on Saturday. The committee will examine if villagers are finding difficulties in returning to Dhinkia in fear of police arrest.

7. President Ram Nath Kovind will be visiting Odisha on a two-day visit. He is scheduled to address a religious congregation at Puri.